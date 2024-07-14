Nvwm LLC Takes Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 1.46% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $530,000.
ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.19. 16,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
