Nvwm LLC Takes $958,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.16. 1,151,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,739. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.78. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

