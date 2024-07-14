Nvwm LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $494.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,109,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653,172. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

