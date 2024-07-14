Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 4,065 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 712,745 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 322.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $142.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,563. The company has a market cap of $637.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.