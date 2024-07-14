Nvwm LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,043. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687,646 shares of company stock worth $57,540,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

