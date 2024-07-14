Nvwm LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $518.03. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

