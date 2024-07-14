Nvwm LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 7,060,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,848. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.