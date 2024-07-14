Nvwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $227.06. 295,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $231.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

