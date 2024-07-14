Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $365.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.93 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

