Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $758.49. 909,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $737.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

