Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

