Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

