Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

