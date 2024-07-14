Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
