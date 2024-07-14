Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:NOM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.72.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
