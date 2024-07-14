Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $66.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

