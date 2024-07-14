Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $145,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Nucor stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.44. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

