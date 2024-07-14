NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,200,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 611,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 20.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 539,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $38.29. 16,748,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,136,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

