NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 77,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after buying an additional 1,344,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TRP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,796. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

