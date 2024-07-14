NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.10. 2,495,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

