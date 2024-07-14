NTV Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. 120,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

