NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.31. 293,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

