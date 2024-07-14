NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.06. The company had a trading volume of 295,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

