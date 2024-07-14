NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the June 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 41,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,552. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of NOVONIX in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

