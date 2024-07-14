Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $242.09 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,111 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,111.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01538696 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $219,370,482.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

