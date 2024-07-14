NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.4 days.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307. NN Group has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.