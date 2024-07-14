Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.78. 29,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $579.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.