Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $9,429,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 65.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

