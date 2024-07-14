New South Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Hanesbrands worth $43,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

