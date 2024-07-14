New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,252 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.34% of Upland Software worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,278. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

