New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,804,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,715 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $54,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 1,644,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

