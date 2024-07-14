New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of NV5 Global worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.93. 61,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NV5 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

