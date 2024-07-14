New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $98,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. 2,657,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

