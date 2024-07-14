New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPAB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 3,546.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $659,000.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.