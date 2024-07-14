New Gold (TSE:NGD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on New Gold

New Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:NGD opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.35.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.