Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Neuronetics stock remained flat at $1.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

