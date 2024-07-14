NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 615,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,772. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 29,786.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

