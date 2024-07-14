NetMind Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $154.50 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $154.50 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006870 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,484,312 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.08718396 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,630,641.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

