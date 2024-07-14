Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
