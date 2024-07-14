Navcoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,503.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00080145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010403 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 594.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.