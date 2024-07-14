National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

