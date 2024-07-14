Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Caroline Loew sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $36,465.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,391 shares in the company, valued at $699,537.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mural Oncology stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Mural Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Mural Oncology stock remained flat at $3.27 on Friday. 286,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,960. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. Analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

