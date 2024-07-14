Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $95.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

