Morgan Stanley Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.