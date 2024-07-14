Morgan Stanley Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $196.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

