Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. 786,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,015. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $451.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.69 and its 200 day moving average is $394.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.