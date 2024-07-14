MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $253.18 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

