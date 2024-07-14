Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.18 or 0.00262021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $56.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,999.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00615621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00115718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00040792 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

