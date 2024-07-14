Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Up 253.2% in June

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.42% of Modiv Industrial worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,911. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.68%.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

