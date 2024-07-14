Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

