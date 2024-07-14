Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MBLY. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

